Obituary: Gudve "Goodie" Alise Lindseth

Goodie Norby passed on to her heavenly home on August 5, 2022. Gudve Alise Lindseth was born on August 29, 1922, to Tomas and Sofia Lindseth on the family farm near Wildrose, ND. In her life, she babysat, did housework waitressed, was a retail clerk, and worked in a cookie factory and an auto factory. After putting the youngest daughter in college, Goodie went to work at House of Fabrics and then Spencers of Montana where she worked for 18 years until she was 73.

Goodie met Melvin Norby at a dance, dated for 18 months, and was married in Crosby, ND in 1951. They were married 65 ½ years. They lived and worked for FA Buttrey Co. in Havre, MT before moving to Great Falls in 1960.

Mel and Goodie had three daughters, Gloria, Betty, and June. Goodie made it her life’s mission to care for and raise them in a caring, Christian home. Goodie loved to sew, quilt, do needlework, cook, and bake. She is most known for her Hardanger pieces, dishcloths, and buttermilk donuts. All of which she worked on until her death. She prided herself on her clean house, pristine yard, beautiful flowers and gardens. Goodie was very proud of her Norwegian heritage.