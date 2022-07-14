Watch Now
Obituary: H. Richard "Dick" Larew

Richard “Dick” Larew of Helena, MT peacefully passed away on July 4, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. Dick was 86 years old, born on November 13, 1935, in Morrison, Colorado. He spent most of his working years as a truck driver and loved being on the road even in his retirement. He moved between Colorado, California, Oklahoma, and finally his home in Montana.

He is survived by his sons Rick (Sue) Larew and Nick (Diana) Larew; his grandchildren Ashley Bonn and Nichole Larew; and his great-grandchildren, Keera, Kailea, and Kade; sisters, Ruby Agan and Maggie Robinson; niece Vicki Johann and her family; cousins, nieces, and nephews. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

