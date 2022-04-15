Obituary: Hallie Delaine Olson

Hallie Delaine Olson, 88, passed away in her sleep in Great Falls on April 13, 2022. Hallie Jenkins was born in Great Falls on January 11, 1934, to Ernest “E.O.” and Hallie Dorothy Jenkins. Growing up on the family homestead on the Fairfield Bench north of Sun River, Hallie went to Simms High School before graduating from Fairfield in 1952.

She attended Colorado Women’s College but paused her educational pursuits to marry the love of her life, Larry Olson, in 1954. After briefly living in Great Falls, the couple, who now had a baby boy, Kyle, moved onto the Jenkins farm, which they worked and ultimately bought. Over the next four years they would have another son, Kim, and a daughter, Karin.

In the late 60’s, Hallie’s desire to complete her education and to become a teacher led her to enroll at the College of Great Falls where she took classes while also waiting tables weekends and nights at Scheffi’s Pancake House. She would be in classrooms for the next 34 years. Along the way, she graduated from CGF in 1973.

Life having a sense of humor, it was also during these years that Hallie and Larry were blessed with Keeley, their fourth child and second daughter. Hallie earned her Masters Degree in Educational Counseling from Northern Montana College. In the later years of her career she provided guidance and counseling at Vaughn and Greenfield.

Upon retirement, Hallie traveled extensively with Larry across the United States, visiting their children and grandchildren in Alaska, Washington and Virginia.