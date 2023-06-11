Obituary: Hanley Eldridge

Hanley B. Eldridge, 72, passed away on June 1, 2023. Hanley was born on October 25, 1950 in Billings, MT to Hank and Margaret Eldridge. He spent most of his life in group homes around Montana.

Hanley had a deep love for his mother, his brother, and nephew, River. He loved collecting Elvis and Harley Davidson items. Hanley had many friends and was always laughing and teasing.

Hanley is survived by his brother Harvey and many nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Quality Life Concepts for all the wonderful care and love he received.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter