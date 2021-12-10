Obituary: Harold "Butch" Hamon

Harold “Butch” Hamon, of Great Falls, Montana, arrived at his final destination, surrounded by family on December 1, at 10:00 P.M. He was born March 16, 1927, in Havre, Montana, the son of Delbert and Gertrude Hamon. On December 19, 1948, he married Mary Louise Reid (Hamon) who preceded him to glory on November 18, 2005.

He served in the U.S. Naval Air Corps, during World War 2, as a Radio Gunner. After his discharge, he went to Northwest Christian College, where he met his dear wife of 57 years. He continued his education at Lincoln Christian College and graduated with a BA in Ministries in 1953. He served as a Servant Leader (Minister of the Gospel), for over 70 years and touched thousands of lives in his ministry.

In 2011 he married Barbara Twaddle (Hamon) who preceded him in death November of 2013. He is survived by his children: Linda Low, Delbert (Cindy) Hamon, Sue (Steve) Parrish, Allen Hamon, Portia (Frank) Donato, and Anita (Bryan) Thies; and 21 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren.