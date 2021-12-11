Obituary: Harold James Hager

Harold J. Hager, 83, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully at Hospice on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Harold was born on February 24, 1938, in Rugby, ND. He was 10 when the family moved to the Fairfield Bench area.

He worked at the Anaconda Company until 1967, when he started farming with his father in the Fairfield Bench area.

He married Sheila Bartsch in 1966. Together they had two daughters, Jamie and Stephanie. Sheila passed away on October 30, 1993. He then married Lexie Davis and they lived in Fairfield until moving to Great Falls. She passed away on March 13, 2019.

After Harold retired in 2010, he and Lexie enjoyed traveling and wintering in Arizona. He enjoyed boating, water skiing, golfing, camping, and woodworking.

Harold is survived by his daughters, Jamie (fiancé, Kenny Setters) Hane and Stephanie Hager, both of Great Falls; brother, Ken (Bev) Hager of Helena; and two grandchildren, Zachary and Brianna (fiancé, Cordell Ostberg) Widhalm.