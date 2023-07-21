Obituary: Harold Sukut

Harold Sukut, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather left this world on July 20, 2023, at the age of 96. He was the one who guided the family and the one who was the strength that held the family together.

Harold was born to John and Rebecca (Eslinger) Sukut on October 15, 1926, in Watkins, MT. He was one of eleven children. He helped the family on their farm for most of his earlier years. He joined the Army when he was able and proudly served at the end of World War II and in Korea. Following the service, he and his twin brother, Ervin, partnered together in farming and ranching near Brockway, MT.

Harold married Esther Kasten in 1954 and raised three sons, Brian (Hope) Sukut, Kevin (Shannon) Sukut, Greg Sukut; two daughters, Pamela Green and Sheila (Joel) Brueland; ten grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.



