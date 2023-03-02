Obituary: Harris Allan Dunn

Harris Allan Dunn, 74, born in Brooks, Alberta, Canada and raised in Great Falls, MT passed peacefully at Peace Hospice of terminal cancer on February 28, 2023.

Harris moved to Great Falls in 1955 and was a graduate of Great Falls High School. Thereafter, he joined the U.S. Air Force where he proudly served for 20 years and 4 months. Throughout his service, he received numerous high honors, awards, and medals.

Harris enjoyed spending time with family, going camping, and throwing darts. He was a tremendously hard worker and worked as a laborer with MT Waste/Republic for 22 years. If you knew Harris, you knew he had a language of his own.

He is survived by his wife Kelly Dunn; siblings, Wayne Dunn and Karen Fuller; beloved children, Robbie Dunn, Tawnia Decker, Shane Dunn, Megan Dunn, Aryle Azure, and Jesse Beatty; and 18 grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

