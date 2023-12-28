Obituary: Harry Clark Strong

Harry Clark Strong, aged 90, of Great Falls, Montana passed away on December 14, 2023. He was born on October 1,1933, in Lewistown, Montana to Hal and Frieda Strong. Harry graduated from Moore High School in 1951 where he met his wife of 66 years, Jean Eileen Hertel. The two married on March 1,1953, in Moore, and moved across the state often while Harry worked for the State of Montana Highway Department.

They settled in Great Falls in 1965. Harry worked for the State for 35 years, retiring in 1985. He continued his professional career, however, running Strong Professional Land Surveyor, and eventually for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) until he was nearly 80 years old. They raised their two daughters, Carol and Patricia, and they were blessed with 5 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren, all of whom were the world to him.

Harry was an active member of the Masonic Temple in Great Falls where he made many life-long friends. He loved trap shooting, traveling all over the state and into Canada to compete. He took his grandchildren with him to collect spent shells and unbroken clay pigeons.

He is survived by his sisters, Karen Dahill, Hazel Greenwood, Jane Harper, and Sharon Miller; brother, Jim (Martha) Reeves; sister-in-law, Dixie Hertel; cousin, John Strong; daughter, Carol (Mike) Hollern of Great Falls; grandchildren, Sarah Guza of Bozeman and Mahamantra (Subal) Das of Raleigh, North Carolina; and her two sons and daughter, Nathan (Abbey) Guza of Missoula and their two daughters and son, Casey (Taylor) Shoop of Vacaville, California, and their two daughters, and Jordan (Trista) Hollern of Great Falls and their two daughters and two sons.

