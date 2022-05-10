Obituary: Harry John Tholen

Harry John Tholen passed away peacefully in the early hours of the morning on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Great Falls, Montana. Harry was born on October 4, 1946, in Geleen, Netherlands, to Martin and Sibilla Tholen. When he was a young boy, the family immigrated by ship to the United States.

Harry first attended school in Cut Bank, MT, and then later moved to Great Falls, MT. He attended Ursuline Academy and graduated from Great Falls Central High School in 1964. It was here where Harry met the love of his life, Janis Thompson. They were married June 17, 1967. On October 11, 1969, Renee Lyn Tholen was born, shortly followed by Rebecca Christine Tholen on October 24, 1972.

In his early years, Harry worked in retail for both Montgomery Wards and the Shoe Corp of Montana. In 1991, Harry made a career change to what eventually became the true career calling in his life. He became the Executive Director at The Ursuline Centre where he had been a student himself. He saw this work as not only a job but a ministry to others. He was very proud of the projects that he undertook and the people he positively influenced through the Centre.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janis; brother, Ted; daughter, Renee King; son-in-law, Gordon King; daughter, Becky Hatler; son-in-law, Scott Hatler; and his four grandchildren, Kendal Hatler, Gabe Hatler, Tatum King, and Isley King. Harry loved people well and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.