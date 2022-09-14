Watch Now
Obituary: Harry Joseph Cloud, Jr.

Harry Joseph Cloud, Jr., passed away on September 9, 2022.
Harry Joseph Cloud, Jr., passed away on September 9, 2022. He was born on December 30, 1949, in Vallejo, CA. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Harry worked for General Mills and retired after 37 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, coaching softball for 27 years, camping, cutting hay fields, raising chickens and cows, and watching his grass grow.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Cloud; daughters, Christina (Nicholas) Maher and Tracey Cloud; grandchildren, Nickolas Cloud, Monte McCain, Mason McCain, Malakai Maher and Mykah Maher; and brothers, Howard Cloud, Hayden Cloud, and Hayward Cloud.

