Obituary: Harry Reese “Dutch” Erkenbrack Jr.

Harry Reese “Dutch” Erkenbrack Jr. was born May 29, 1968, in Santa Ana, California. Dutch would say he was the “oldest of the second batch” of children blessed to Dutch Sr. and Jean Erkenbrack. The family relocated to the iron range of northern Minnesota when Dutch was two and he spent his early childhood in the Duluth, MN area.

Dutch elected to join the Army at 17, attending basic training between his junior and senior years of high school. Dutch proudly served in the 325th Regiment of the 82nd Airborne Division for 3 years followed by 4 years in the Minnesota Army Reserves. Dutch spent most of his civilian professional life in sales, forming lasting friendships that helped him return to Christ.

God provided Dutch his perfect match when he met the love of his life, Cindee. She was as strait-laced as they come (compared to Dutch) and loved flying as a C-130 navigator. He had fond memories of jumping out the back of those low-flying Hercs. They married on October 10, 2009, and began their married life in Minnesota. Their family grew with the arrival of Jackson Reese in September of 2013.

With Jackson not even 3 weeks old, Dutch and Cindee traveled to Great Falls, Montana while considering a job for Cindee with the Montana Air National Guard to confirm this was God’s will. Dutch packed his fly rod in the overhead bin for the trip and left a napping Cindee and baby Jack in the rental car while he caught the biggest rainbow trout he had since the ‘90s on a fly he tied himself. That sealed the deal, and they made Great Falls their home by the end of the year.

His summer camping trips with Cindee and Jackson formed the basis of their family memories. Dutch’s love for the outdoors even translated into a dream job working as a fishing guide for Montana River Outfitters.

In recent years, Dutch enjoyed being a part of a golf league at the Anaconda Hills Golf Course and had begun to pass his love of golf to his son who already has a great swing. He spent the last several years living the word of God through volunteering at Foothills Community Christian School and as a Deacon at First Alliance in Great Falls.

Dutch entered the Heavenly Kingdom Friday, October 28, 2022, according to God’s plan. He is survived by his loving wife and son, Cindee and Jackson Erkenbrack; parents, Dutch Sr. and Jean Erkenbrack; siblings, Carol (Linn) Cassedy, Mike (Tina) Smith, Chuck (Peggy) Smith, Cindy (Matt) Collins, Kathleene (Dan) Thompson, and Christine (Kevin) Miller; numerous cherished nieces and nephews, loved ones, friends, and brothers and sisters in Christ. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



