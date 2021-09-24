Obituary: Harry W. Nisbet

Harry William Nisbet, 96, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully at Benefis Peace Hospice surrounded by family on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Harry was born on March 6, 1925, in Buffalo Lake, MN to Theresa (Vath) and Alexander Nisbet. Harry graduated from Great Falls High School before joining the Navy on June 11, 1943. He served as a First-Class Aviation Radio Controller for Patrol Bombing Squadron 121. During those three years of service, he received one Airway and two Gold Star Medals.

Upon returning from the war, he married the love of his life, Joyce Calvert on August 21, 1946. Harry and Joyce had six daughters and three sons, Deanna, Susie, Eddie, Teri, Kay, Rohn, John, Leslie, and Jani. Harry worked for several places before retiring from Mountain Bell AT&T after thirty-five years.

He helped start Calvary Temple in 1950, where he started his journey as a minister for 38 years before becoming a pastor at Belt Community Church for another 33 years. During the 71 years of serving the Lord he also went on several mission trips to South Africa, Taiwan, Mexico, and the Philippines.