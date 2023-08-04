Obituary: Harvey Augustus "Gus" Surechief III

Harvey Augustus “Gus” SureChief III was found deceased on July 3, 2023, in Omaha, NE at the age of 28. He passed away from a tragic falling accident.

Gus was born July 6, 1994, in Browning MT, to Harvey Dale and Sherry. He lived most of his younger years in Vaughn, MT with his maternal grandparents, Gary and Sandy Wallace; his mother, Sherry; and siblings, Harley and Hayley.

In 2008 he moved with his mom and sisters to Smyrna, GA to start a new life with his stepdad, David Pendleton. He lived most of his teen years in Georgia. His young adult life was spent all over the United States, from Georgia to Montana. Along the way, he gained many friends whom he considered to be family.

Gus was the true definition of a free spirit. He was always determined to live his life his way, as he did up until the very end. He experienced many trials and tribulations throughout his young life, but through it all he always tried to learn and grow. He loved learning new things and expanding his mind.

Gus is survived by his fiancé, Syrea Parker; daughter, Jaelynn Montembault; parents, Sherry and David Pendleton; siblings, Cody, Dewey, Harley, and Hayley SureChief; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and an abundant amount of friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



