Obituary: Hazel Alice Huston

Hazel Alice Huston, age 92, passed away on Saturday, April 8th, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 20, 1930, Hazel was raised in Simms and Great Falls to proud parents Elmer Thomas Austin and Estella Beatrice Fowler.

Hazel was united in holy matrimony to Robert Huston and they celebrated 62 years of happy married life.

She worked for many years at the Coca Cola Bottling Plant where she made many lifelong friends. Hazel was an avid golfer and loved spending time on the greens with her beloved husband. She got her first hole-in-one of her golfing career at the Anaconda Hills. She had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening in her yard, where she created vibrant and beautiful gardens. Her family and holiday gatherings brought her much joy and she will always be remembered for her amazing Christmas tree.

Hazel also had a passion for collecting frogs and enjoyed sewing. Hazel will be remembered for her childlike joy she took in everyday life. Being around children and dogs brought her exuberance and a brilliant smile.

She is survived by her loving sister Dorthy West (Austin) and Son David Huston. Grandchildren, Ken Huston, Paul Huston, Chad Huston, Melissa Huston, Casey Huston, and Crystal Erickson. Our sweet Toots leaves behind many great grandchildren whom she cherished deeply.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter