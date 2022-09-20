Obituary: Heath William Poser

Heath William Poser, aged, 54, died of Glioblastoma brain cancer on September 14, 2022. Heath was born on March 18, 1968, in Conrad, Montana to Bill and Bonnie Poser. He graduated from Conrad High School and then attended and graduated from MSU Bozeman with a degree in Education.

He taught math and science for many years at Phillipsburg High School in Montana. Heath also had a passion for coaching and encouraged kids both on and off the court. After stepping out of the classroom, he drove a truck for many years on the west side of Montana. Heath loved his family, spending time in the mountains doing adventurous things like snowmobiling, skiing, hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, and building the BIGGEST bonfires possible.

Heath is survived by his wife and kids, Melissa, Austin, Kai, and Eisley of Drummond, son, Dayton (Kendra)Poser, grandkids-Emma, Makai, Ava), of Culbertson, MT; daughter, Devyn (Cody) Ottman; grandkids Keenan, Huxley, and Brooxzyn, of Boulder; parents, Bill and Bonnie Poser of Conrad; sister, Jackie (Alan) Robbins of Billings, brother, Stephen Massey of Washington; and many other beloved family members and friends.