Obituary: Heide B. Steele

Heide Barbara Steele. Passed away after a short illness on April 24 at age 81. She was born September 22,1941 in Stuttgart, West Germany, during WWII. Heide, her mother and two sisters immigrated to Montreal, Canada.

In 1962, she married, moved to California and became an American citizen. In the 1980's Heide moved to Great Falls with her two children where she worked as a commercial artist. While she was married previously, she met and married the love of her life William G. Steele, Jr. He preceded her in death in 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Lien; grandchildren Amber Webser (Joe), Keegan Lien, Dylan Gilbert (Severin), Hunter Lien (Kat) and four great-grandchildren; son, Paul Buttner; sisters Ulrikke Dargel (Jochen) and Susan Wilsser of Canada; two nieces, Tanya Dargel-Conroy (Chris) and Marikka Johnson (Tim) and two great-nephews; and numerous life long friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



