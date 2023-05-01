Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Heide B. Steele

September 22, 1941 - April 24, 2023
Heide B. Steele September 22, 1941 ~ April 24, 2023
<i>Family Photo</i>
<b>Heide B. Steele</b><br/><b>September 22, 1941 ~ April 24, 2023</b>
Heide B. Steele September 22, 1941 ~ April 24, 2023
Posted at 11:05 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 13:06:17-04

Heide Barbara Steele. Passed away after a short illness on April 24 at age 81. She was born September 22,1941 in Stuttgart, West Germany, during WWII. Heide, her mother and two sisters immigrated to Montreal, Canada.

In 1962, she married, moved to California and became an American citizen. In the 1980's Heide moved to Great Falls with her two children where she worked as a commercial artist. While she was married previously, she met and married the love of her life William G. Steele, Jr. He preceded her in death in 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Lien; grandchildren Amber Webser (Joe), Keegan Lien, Dylan Gilbert (Severin), Hunter Lien (Kat) and four great-grandchildren; son, Paul Buttner; sisters Ulrikke Dargel (Jochen) and Susan Wilsser of Canada; two nieces, Tanya Dargel-Conroy (Chris) and Marikka Johnson (Tim) and two great-nephews; and numerous life long friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!