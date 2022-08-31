Obituary: Helen A. Bailly

Helen A. Bailly, 82, was born in 1940 in Fort Benton, Montana to Aloys and Helen Diekhans. She attended school in Choteau and Great Falls graduating from Central Catholic High School in 1958.

Helen married George J. Bailly on September 3, 1960, in Great Falls. They moved to Fort Shaw to begin farming and ranching. They soon moved to Dutton to continue their lives in agriculture. In 1980, the family moved to Fairfield where George got into the Modern Farming Systems (MFS) franchise to begin selling and erecting grain bins and other general contracting work. They continued until retirement in 2005.

Through these years, Helen worked with George in the businesses of agriculture and construction. She also worked as a cook at the hospital in Choteau and at the school in Fairfield.