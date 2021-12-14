Obituary: Helen A. Lopez

Helen A. Lopez, 90, of Great Falls passed away on December 10, 2021 at her home. Helen was born on May 28, 1931 in Glendive, MT to Joseph and Bessie Hajek. She spent her years in Montana, 74 with her beloved husband, James, until his passing.

Family was everything to Helen. She was truly devoted to raising her children and spending time with her family playing Scrabble and Bingo. Helen did have a passion for Animal Planet, spending countless hours immersed in the show. She also loved her some Kenny Rodgers, Charlie Pride and Johnny Cash.

Helen will be missed by all who knew her but especially by her children: daughters, Angela Lopez, Lisa (Rod) Schleining, Renee (Dave) Lopez, Maria Lopez, Carrie Lopez, Cynthia Champaigne, Teresa Lopez and Gloria Lopez; sons, Ricky (Meryl) Lopez, Tony (Mickie) Lopez, Carlos (Valerie) Lopez and Johnny Lopez. Sisters, Bessie Kittler and Rosie Nentwig; brother, Jim Hajek; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.