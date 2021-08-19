Obituary: Helen Augusta (Voll) Suek

Helen Augusta (Voll) Suek, 95, passed away peacefully on August 17th, 2021, in the comfort of her own home and surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 26th, 1925 in Kaylor, SD, Helen was one of four children born to Christian and Margaret (Pietz) Voll.

She moved to Great Falls, MT after high school and began working at the Deaconess Hospital. One evening at a dance in the J Bar T, she met the love of her life, Lawrence Edward Suek; the couple were married in 1947 and began farming north of Great Falls. Though they built a house in Great Falls in 1954, they moved to Belt in 1958, where they were blessed with two daughters, Carol and Yvonne. Helen and Lawrence farmed and ranched this area until they made their home by Benton Lake in 1972.