Obituary: Helen Carras Viot

Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, Helen Carras Viot, 89, passed away on Dec 22, 2021, after a brief illness, with her family by her side.

Helen was born in Great Falls, MT on Feb 14, 1932, to immigrant parents from Greece and was very proud of her heritage. She was a stay-at-home mom to her three sons Steven, Gregory, and Michael.

Helen was a kind-hearted soul who loved to give. She loved to dance, listen to music, and lately, watch her favorite tv shows, Gunsmoke and Wagon Train.

Helen is survived by her beloved sons, Steven, Gregory, and Michael (Trang); grandson, Andrew; sister, Georgia Carras Vogel (Bernie); and nephew, Jason C. Beam (Tara). Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Athanasia Carras.