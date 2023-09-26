Obituary: Helen Catherine (Guy) Olson

Helen Catherine Olson, 88 of Belt, passed away September 23, 2023. Helen was born on August 09, 1935, in Britton, South Dakota to Clarence Guy and Clara Haggerty. She met Selmer T Olson in Lake City South Dakota. They married on March 19, 1953, in Webster, South Dakota.

From there the two moved to various towns in South Dakota, eventually moving to Minnesota for a short time. They moved to Belt, Montana in 1977 where they decided to stay. The couple spent 58 loving years together until his passing in 2011.

Helen loved painting, gardening, baking, and taking care of her chickens and birds. Most of all Helen loved helping to raise her grand children and having Sunday dinners with her family. Her favorite saying was, “Foods ready get in there and eat!”

Survivors include sons, Jessie (Diane) Olson of Monticello, MN; Donald (Sandy) Olson of Cokato, MN; daughters Sally Brantner of Belt, MT; Clara Olson Copperwheat (Deryk) of Belt, MT; Cathy Olson Callison (Wayne) of Great Falls, MT’ Daughter-in-law Cathy Olson of Walonia, MN; brother Chuck Guy of Lake City, SD; 32 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.

