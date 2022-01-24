Obituary: Helen Irene Hilts

Helen Irene (Cavanaugh) Hilts of Choteau, MT passed away at Peace Hospice, Great Falls, on January 20, 2022, with her daughters by her side. Helen was born May 19, 1930, in Harlowton, MT to Walter and Lena (Tindall) Cavanaugh, the 5th of 6 children.

After high school, Helen became a telephone operator for Mountain Bell, first in Harlowton then in Billings, where she roomed with several friends. Helen was introduced to George Hilts by mutual friends, and they were married on August 10, 1963. Their daughter, Leslie, was born in June 1966.

The family moved to Chinook a few months later where they were joined by daughters Carolyn in February 1970 and Barbara in September of 1971. George was transferred to Choteau in January of 1977, and Helen returned to the workforce after their girls were raised, working part-time for Teton Medical Center.