Obituary: Helen Mary Hamers

Helen Hamers was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away in her home on November 14, 2021, with her family at her side. Helen was born to John J. and Magdalena Axtman in Rugby, ND on November 23, 1932. She moved to Great Falls, MT where she married her first husband, Eugene Hager, and gave birth to their two children, Joseph and Carrie. Eugene and Helen divorced, and she later married her devoted husband, Richard Hamers.

She enjoyed traveling with Richard and spending as much time with her family as possible. Helen was quick to laugh and could light up a room with her smile. Her kind heart and unwavering warmth will be missed dearly by all.

Helen is survived by her husband, Richard Hamers; daughter, Carrie (Rick) Reisig; grandchildren, Dawson and Skyler Reisig; brother, John Axtman; stepdaughters, Barb Hamers Marshall (Mike Beatty) and Buffie (Rowan) Ogden; five step-grandchildren; Stephanie Balthazar, Dustin Ogden, Jaci Lee, Brooke and Benjamin Marshall; and four step great-grandchildren.