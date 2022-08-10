Obituary: Helen Monica Law

Helen Monica Law, a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on May 22, 2022. She was born November 16, 1930, to Jack and Veronica Eva Ehrmantraut. She graduated from high school in Dickinson, ND and then began work at a local bank.

She met William “Bill” James Law in Dickinson, and they married in 1950. Bill was a partner with Harold Kapelovitz in K-G Men’s Store in Dickinson. They started their family in 1951 with their first son, followed by two more sons in 1955 and 1959. Bill’s business expanded into Montana so, in 1962, the family moved to Missoula, MT and welcomed their fourth and final son that fall. In 1965, the family moved one last time, settling in Great Falls, MT.