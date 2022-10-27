Watch Now
Obituary: Helen Morano May Ebensteiner

Helen Morano May Ebensteiner passed away on October 16, 2022, with her daughters by her side.
Helen was born in Shelby, Montana on September 5, 1933. She married John “Jack” May and they later divorced. She married Joseph “Bob” Ebensteiner.

A memorial service will take place at Heritage Baptist Church on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. (900 52nd Street North). A potluck reception will follow the service.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

