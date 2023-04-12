Obituary: Helen Nadine Campbell

Helen Nadine Campbell, beloved mother, grandmother, Nana, and great-great-grandma, peacefully passed away at the age of 96 on April 1, 2023. Helen was born to Ruth and Jim Lawrence in Visalia, CA on May 2, 1926. She had five siblings and said her sister, Katherine, was her best friend.

Helen met her future husband, Howard Campbell, at a dance in Los Angeles, the week before Christmas in 1945. They only saw each other in person eight times before getting married on May 15, 1946. They moved to Lewiston, MT where they had their first child, a daughter named Candy. Two years later, Helen and Howard moved their family to Great Falls, where they had three more children. They welcomed a son, Wayne, another daughter, Shirley, and their final child, a son, Brian. Helen and Howard were married for forty years until his death on September 26, 1986.

Helen was a talented seamstress who sewed her children’s clothes. She also made beautiful porcelain dolls. Family members still cherish the special dolls that were gifted to them over the years. Helen enjoyed going to dinner and dancing on Friday nights with her husband. She was actively involved in her church and taught Sunday School to children with special needs.

Helen is survived by her son, Wayne (Nancy) Campbell; her daughter, Shirley (Rick) Williams; and her son, Brian Campbell. She also has eight grandchildren and many great and great-great-grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

