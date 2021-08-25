Obituary: Helen (North) Behnke

Helen (North) Behnke passed away peacefully in her home, as was her wish, while in the loving presence of her daughter, Barbara, son-in-law, Lon Holden, and granddaughter, Brooke Schmidt on August 16, 2021.

Helen was a proud Montanan and a long-time resident of Great Falls. She and her husband, Kurt, moved from Butte to Great Falls with their young daughter in 1950. Kurt was a railroad postal-worker and worked on the Milwaukee Road and the Great Northern Railway from Havre to Bismarck prior to becoming a postal superintendent at the Great Fall Post Office.

Always working and busy, Helen and Kurt raised their two children in that home and participated in numerous activities, perhaps best highlighted by Barb’s baton twirling competitions, Kermit’s sports activities, family hunting excursions, local and national pistol shooting matches, with Helen winning the Women’s State Pistol Shooting Championship–a proud moment that remains with all of us.

Through her education and early working years in the Brigham City and Salt Lake City area, Helen worked for Ma Bell as a telephone operator. She was also working evenings as an Arthur Murray Dance Instructor where she taught her future husband, Kurt. She was an outstanding ballroom dancer. She loved all the newest clothing styles as they changed throughout the many decades of her life.