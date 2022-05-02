Obituary: Helena "Robin" Torrie Allaire

Helene Torrey “Robin” Allaire, of Great Falls, passed away at the age of 91 at a local care facility on April 25, 2022, after nearly a decade of living with Alzheimer's Disease. Robin was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 19, 1930, to Dr. Frank and Helene McPhail. She attended the University of Michigan, where she earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in Education. After graduating, she taught elementary school near Detroit and Ann Arbor.

Robin and Francis John “Jack” Allaire met at the University of Michigan. They were married in Great Falls in 1953, and lived in Ann Arbor for Jack's last year of medical school, followed by Ft. Knox, Kentucky for two years where Jack served in the Army Medical Corps. They returned to Ann Arbor for a few years before moving to Great Falls in 1961, where Jack joined Robin's father, Frank, at the Great Falls Clinic. Jack and Robin had four children, Elizabeth, Martha, John, and Catherine.

Robin served her community through the Junior League of Great Falls, The League of Women Voters, Great Falls Civ-Aires, Montana and American Medical Association Alliances, Preservation Cascade, Montana Public Radio, Forward Great Falls, and the American Red Cross.

From the time she was young, Robin was active in horse-related activities. She and her daughters showed Quarter Horses, and she served on the boards of directors of the Triangle and Montana Quarter Horse Associations. She was a talented quilter, gardener, and photographer. She belonged to the Great Falls Camera Club, where she combined her photography skills with the love of travel that she and Jack shared.