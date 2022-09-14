Obituary: Helga Maria Grunenwald

Helga Maria Grunenwald, aged 64, of Great Falls, MT passed away at Benefis Peace Hospice on September 7, 2022, after a courageous fight with cancer. Helga was born on September 16, 1957, in Landshut, Germany, to Paul and Karoline Grunenwald.

After moving around quite a bit due to her father’s military service, Helga settled in Great Falls where she built a wonderful life for herself and her daughter Lindsey. As a fan of the outdoors, Helga loved to explore the state. She enjoyed camping and taking road trips whenever she could. While Helga lived in many places throughout her life, Montana was her home.

After working from home for years, Helga began a career at Malmstrom Air Force Base where she worked in an administrative position for the 341st Medical Group. She retired on December 31, 2021, with just over 20 years of service. Both Helga and her famous red pen will not soon be forgotten.

Helga could often be found crafting in her free time. She was known for her beautiful afghans which she lovingly gifted to so many. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends whether it was out on an adventure or simply sitting down to watch old movies. The time she spent with Lindsey, Lacey, and their families was when she was happiest. She loved being Grandma Helga to Chandler and Nana to Landon, Cooper, and Elliot.

Helga is survived by her loving father, Paul Grunenwald; adoring daughter, Lindsey (John) Carey; bonus daughter, Lacey (Dane) Herbst; grandsons, Chandler Carey, Landon Longero, Cooper Longero and Elliot Wang; brother, P.J. (Sue) Grunenwald; and many loving members of her large, extended family.