Obituary: Henry “Hal” Jorgensen

Henry “Hal” Jorgensen passed away at home on October 9, 2022. Hal was born on November 26, 1940, to Hank and Betty Jorgensen. He attended and graduated from Great Falls High School. He started his career in communications at Mountain Bell where he met his wife, Bonnie and retired from Commnet Cellular.

Hal and Bonnie moved from Great Falls to Limestone Canyon where they built a home, enjoyed serene beauty, made many friends, and started retirement. After 25 years, he and Bonnie returned to Great Falls.

In retirement, Hal volunteered at the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center where he enjoyed participating in reenactments of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

