Obituary: Henry "Hank" Jones Weyerman

Our loving father, Hank Weyerman went to meet our beautiful mother in Heaven on November 14, 2023. Hank was born on February 1, 1944, to Fred and Olive Weyerman in Vernal, Utah. After graduating from West Side High School in Weston, Idaho in 1962, he went into the US Air Force. While stationed in Spokane, Washington, and playing the drums in a band on the weekends, he met and married Shirley Buchanan. They were married on August 20, 1966. They moved around a bit while he was in the USAF and were blessed with two children, Denise and Anne.

Hank retired after 20 years in the USAF and the family stayed in Great Falls. Hank worked a civil service position along with other jobs until he was in an accident and broke his back. In 1994, they purchased a family cabin which was their little piece of heaven. Hank bought a sawmill and used logs from their property to make the cabin their home. He moved Shirley to the cabin to live full-time for approximately six years until their health would not allow them to live there any longer. His grandchildren agree that summers at the cabin with grandma and grandpa are some of their most cherished memories.

Living in town gave them the opportunity to spend time with their children and grandchildren. Grandpa was always fun and allowed them to “pick out the large candy bars” whenever they had to go to the grocery store for grandma. One of his favorite things to do was watch his granddaughter, Sam, play softball. He loved to hunt and fish and spent as much time as he could at the cabin with his family. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need.

Hank is survived by his daughters, Denise Neff (Melvin) of Bellaire, Ohio, and Anne Foster (Aaron) of Great Falls; brothers, Mel Weyerman (Melody) of Boise, Idaho, and Dave Weyerman (Janet) of Middleton, Idaho; sister, Dora Jane Jorgenson of Boise, Idaho; his beloved grandchildren, Alicia Buxton (Konnor) of Herriman, Utah, Justin Weyerman of North Dakota, and Samantha Payne (Byron) of Havre; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Meghan (Alicia); the son he never had, Les Payne; and his loving dog, Buddy.

