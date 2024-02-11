Obituary: Henry "Hank" William Reimers, Jr.

Henry “Hank” William Reimers, Jr., a longtime Great Falls resident, passed away on February 7, 2024, of natural causes. Hank was born on January 22, 1934, on his grandfather’s farm near Shepherd, MT. He graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1952. After 2 years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, he returned to Billings. He married Rosalie Swain on October 30, 1954.

Hank spent his work career in the plumbing/heating/air-conditioning industry in Billings and Great Falls. He served his Plumbing Apprenticeship in Great Falls and was a long-time member of Plumbers & Fitters Local Union 41. He was employed at several area Plumbing Shops, Columbus Hospital, and Johnson Controls. He retired on January 29,1999. He was a member of St. Gerard, St. Luke, and St. Ann Catholic Churches in Great Falls.

Hank enjoyed reading, working with his hands, traveling, visiting his family, camping, and God’s great world. A favorite place to visit was Two Medicine in Glacier National Park. He would say, “This is a great place to get healed up from the world.” He particularly liked being a reading volunteer at Longfellow and Roosevelt Schools helping children learn to read. Hank also volunteered with Stephen’s Ministry and Hospice.

Hank is survived by his wife and sweetheart of 69 plus years, Rosalie; daughters, Kim (Jim) Wilcox of Port Hadlock, WA, Melanie (Alan) Lunde of Everson, WA, Shannon (Hank Booth) Reimers of Great Falls, MT, and Robyn (Doug) Odegaard of Missoula, MT; sons, Tom (Ginger) of Richmond, TX and Jon (Lenna) of Williamsburg, VA; grandchildren, Tyrus and Rosie Wilcox, Tyler and Mandi Reimers, Aaron, Neal, Seth, Quinn and Zackery Lunde, Shaun and Sharlotte Carrier, Joshua and Jacob Reimers, Isaac and Cana Odegaard; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; brother, Al Reimers of Billings, MT; and many nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

