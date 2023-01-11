Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Hilda J. Bonilla

Hilda J. Bonilla, currently of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on January 8, 2023.
Family Photo
Hilda J. Bonilla passed away on January 8, 2023.
Hilda J. Bonilla, currently of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on January 8, 2023.
Posted at 7:02 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 21:03:22-05

Brave to the end and in the presence of her loving family, Hilda J. Bonilla, currently of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on January 8, 2023. She was 90 years old.

A vigil will be held at Holy Spirit Church in Great Falls at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, also at Holy Spirit, with a reception to follow. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

TRENDING

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App