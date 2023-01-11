Obituary: Hilda J. Bonilla

Brave to the end and in the presence of her loving family, Hilda J. Bonilla, currently of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on January 8, 2023. She was 90 years old.

A vigil will be held at Holy Spirit Church in Great Falls at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, also at Holy Spirit, with a reception to follow. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

