Obituary: Hildreth Bertha Sarah Grimes

Hildreth “Hildy” (Bruschwein) Grimes,103, of Great Falls, MT died of natural causes on March 5, 2021. Hildreth was born August 23, 1917 to August and Sarah Bruschwein in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Wanting to help her country during WWII, she headed to San Francisco and worked for the US Army. She later moved back to Minneapolis and worked for International Harvester for several years until she was swept off her feet by William (Bill) Grimes, a meteorologist from Wyoming. They were married in 1950; transfers took them to Great Falls, Glasgow, and back to Great Falls, where they took up permanent residence and raised their four children.

As a devoted fulltime mother, Hildy was involved with Cub Scouts, Campfire Girls and PTA serving as Den Leader, Bluebird and Campfire Leader, Homeroom Mother, and PTA President. She was known throughout the Valley View neighborhood for her delicious cookies!

Hildy loved the outdoors and spent many a weekend with her family at their cabin in Lincoln, and even hiked the Bob Marshall Wilderness in her 60’s. Once her kids left home, she and Bill traveled throughout the United States and Canada until his death in 1986. She was blessed with good health and continued to travel the US and Canada visiting beloved family and friends until last fall.