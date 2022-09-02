Obituary: Howard E. Watson

Howard E. Watson, 92, of Cascade passed away on August 27, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Howard was born on March 30, 1930 in Lady Smith, WI, to Earl and Helen (Letson) Watson. He grew up in Wisconsin before joining the United States Air Force and proudly serving his country.

Upon his return he worked as a mechanic for Hansen Implements and Navistar. He could always find time for his passions; hunting, ice fishing and reading a good book. Fate stepped in and Howard met the love of his life on an Alaskan Cruise, Louise Watkins, and the two were wed on September 20, 1991. They would remain together until Howard’s passing.

Howard will be missed by all but especially his wife, Louise Watson; sons, Howard (Kim) Watson Jr., Arthur (Janice) Watson, and David (Sharon) Watson; and many other loved ones. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.





