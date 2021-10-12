Obituary: Howard J. Gusaas

Howard J. Gusaas passed away on October 7, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Howard was born to Johnnie and Alma Gusaas on June 8, 1934, in Valley City, ND. He grew up on a farm near Hastings, ND. He graduated from Litchville High School in 1952.

He served in the Army and in the North Dakota National Guard. He received the outstanding soldier award in 1957. Howard attended Valley City State College and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Math in 1960.

Howard began his teaching career in 1960 in Great Falls, MT. He earned a Master of Science degree in mathematics at Central Michigan University during the summers of 1962-1965. In 1969-1970, he studied Computer Science at MSU, Bozeman and was instrumental in developing the Computer Science Program at the Great Falls Public School System.

In 1973-1974, he taught computer science extension classes for teachers out of MSU Eastern. He taught math and computer science in Great Falls from 1960-1985.

On November 26, 1976, Howard married Frances Enerson. He loved working on farms and ranches during weekends and summers. After retiring from teaching, he worked as a financial planner for Waddell & Reed for 13 years.