Obituary: Howard "Monty" Monteith

Howard L. “Monty” Monteith, our sincere and caring father, aged 86 years, was reunited with his beloved wife, Betty, in heaven on June 21, 2023, in Great Falls, Montana. He was born to Dollie and Carl Monteith on the day after the winter solstice, December 22, 1936, on the Henry, South Dakota family farm. Like many rural students, Howard was involved in almost all school clubs while excelling in academics, baseball, and basketball. Upon graduating, Howard joined the United States Air Force and gained training in electronics.

He met his love, Betty Grady, on Valentine’s Day in Williams Bay, Wisconsin. Their courtship continued via letters as he took a remote job in the Alaskan Aleutian Islands. Betty and Monty married on July 23, 1960. They began their family of four children, moving six times in eight years before settling in Great Falls. Fifty-three years was lived happily at the Adobe Drive house our mother made into a loving home while our dad worked for the Federal Aviation Administration as an electronic technician.

Monty had immense gratitude for hunting, fishing, blue skies, and enjoying nature by simply sitting in his own backyard. Monty and Betty found a “little slice of heaven” at their Duck Lake, MT cabin. Day trips into Glacier Park, catching trout, bird watching, smoking a pipe or cigar while soaking up the sunshine with family and friends topped his retirement years. Patriotic, nature-lover, self-disciplined, one-line joker, and God faithful all describe him yet above all, he loved his wife, Betty. His whole being would light up when he would see her, even through the haze of Alzheimer’s. How beautiful then, that he would be reunited with her in heaven at sunrise on the longest daylight day, the Summer Solstice.

He worked to provide and be a leader for his children, welcomed in-law kids, mellowed and laughed with his grandchildren, and delighted in the great grandbabies’ sweet smiles. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

