Obituary: HT Murphy

HT Murphy, 97, passed away peacefully at Peace Hospice on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. HT was born in Great Falls on August 26, 1924, to Flora Ellen Barley and Hugh Thomas Murphy. He attended school in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High in 1942.

After graduation, he joined the Army Air Corps and was trained as a fighter pilot in the P-51 Mustang. HT referred to this plane as the “Ferrari” of airplanes during World War II. After being shot down and parachuting into enemy territory, he was captured and was a POW for 17 months.

He was active in his community by starting Park Place Healthcare and then becoming an insurance agent with Prudential Financial. He married Rosemary Gray in October of 1949. They later divorced and he married Florence Charlson on August 23, 1970.

After his retirement, he had many jobs including working at Scotchy’s Auto Body, driving rental cars for Enterprise, and as a greeter at Walmart. In his spare time, he was an active member of the class of 1942 in planning class reunions, held several officer positions in Optimist club, and enjoyed old cars.