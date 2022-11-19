Obituary: Hugo Alberti Andersen, Jr.

Hugo Alberti Andersen, Jr. was born on April 27, 1940, in Plentywood, Montana. He lived on his family’s farm near Dagmar, MT during his younger years until his family moved to Reserve, MT. Hugo graduated from Medicine Lake High School in 1958, with his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Stringer. Hugo and Bonnie married on June 17, 1960 and celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary this year.

Hugo earned a bachelor’s degree from Northern Montana College and a master’s degree from Montana State University. Following careers in education, Hugo and Bonnie retired from the Havre Public Schools in Havre, MT in 1987 and moved to their home on the Missouri River south of Cascade, MT.

Hugo was a member of the Havre and Cascade Lions Clubs. Hugo enjoyed working in his shop on his yellow 1950 Chevrolet pickup, which he showed at many car shows, and his red 1954 Chevrolet Bel Air two-door hardtop. He was a faithful NASCAR fan.

Hugo was a proud Montanan and proud of his Danish heritage. After a sudden illness, Hugo died on November 10, 2022, at the age of 82.

Hugo is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie; two daughters and their husbands, Penny and Larry Cunha of Rocklin, CA, and Pamela and Kurt Shulund of Havre, MT; one grandchild and his fiancée, Zachary Cunha and Tarah Dabovich of Sioux City, IA; his brother, Harry Andersen of Missoula, MT; his brother-in-law, Lee Stringer of Butte, MT; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.