Obituary: Ida “Jo” Joan Rank Stache

Ida “Jo” Joan Rank Stache, 83, passed away in Great Falls, MT on December 27, 2022. Ida was born on February 14, 1939 in Kersey, CO to Henry Miles Rank and Ellsa Lou Bodenner Rank, being the youngest of 14 siblings. She was raised in Evans, Colorado, attending local schools before moving to Helena, MT.

On October 9, 1970, Ida married the love of her life, George Oliver Stache in Fort Benton, MT, where the couple had originally met. The couple shared 6 children and 52 years of marriage. After spending 17 years in Helena, the couple moved to Great Falls, where they would reside for the next 35 years.

Ida was a professional cook and in her 50’s received her GED. In her free time, she enjoyed ceramics and woodworking.

She is survived by her loving husband, George; sons Jerry Hall of Germany, William Parker of Red Lodge, T.J. Parker of Roberts, Henry Leif Parker of Roberts, Charles Parker of Roberts; Daughter Ruby Kay Hall Villanueva of Texas; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

