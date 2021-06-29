Obituary: Ida "Sandy" (Sanderson) Williams

With family close by, our wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on June 18, 2021, Ida Sanderson (Sandy) Williams, 92, in Great Falls, MT. Sandy was born to George and Bess Sanderson on Dec 13, 1928, in Kemmerer, WY. At a young age, Sandy and her family moved to Elko, Nevada. She attended Elko schools and graduated from the University of Nevada. Sandy met and fell in love with William (Bill) Williams, a young WWII veteran from Minden, Nevada. Upon graduation from college, they were married in Elko on June 18,1950. Shortly after their wedding, they moved to Butte, Montana to start their new life together.

Family was always at the center of her life. She devoted herself to creating a home that was loving and nurturing. Sandy enjoyed traveling, spending time at the cabin on Canyon Ferry Reservoir, reading, sewing, solving jigsaw puzzles, spending time with family and friends and loving her dogs. She was especially fond of schnauzers.