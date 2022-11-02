Obituary: Iola “Oly” Pierson

Iola “Oly” Pierson of Belt, Montana, was born on February 4, 1940. She passed away peacefully at Peace Hospice in Great Falls surrounded by her loved ones on Oct 30, 2022.

Born in Circle, Montana to parents Francis Marvin Curtiss and Christine Anna (Burger) Curtiss, Iola was the youngest daughter of 6 Children. She was raised and attended grade school and high school in Circle. Following Graduation, she moved to Billings. There she became what most considered to be the best beautician in town. A very fun-loving and outgoing person, Oly changed her hairstyle and hair color with the holidays.

In 1966 she married the love of her life, Pat Pierson, and they raised their two boys, Doug and Kevin, in Arizona and Montana. They were married until his death in 2017.

In 1981 Pat and Iola purchased Strobel’s Rentals and dedicated their lives to that business and others until their full retirement in 2001.

Iola and Pat traveled all over the United States in various motorhomes, especially enjoying Yuma, Arizona. They finally purchased a home in Casa Grande, Arizona where they spent the remaining winters of their retirement.

Iola is survived by her brother, Vance (Peggy) Curtiss; and sister, Eunice (Frank) Southern; as well as her two sons, Douglas (Mary) Pierson and Kevin (Darla Stanton) Pierson. Iola was blessed with grandchildren, Dane (Brittney) Turville, Sidnee (Travis) Hodgson, Andreya (Tyler) Han, Hannah (Vic) Salinas, Ashley (Jake) Gauer, Nisha (Andrew) Cuccia, Austin (Makenzie Story-Butterfield) Pierson, and Devanie (Cody) Bautista; and great-grandchildren, Huck, Nash, Corbin, Easten, Everlee, McCoy, Emmett, Bella, Rhaegan, Georgia, Karter, Hudson, Grayson, and Patrick.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



