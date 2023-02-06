Obituary: Irene Alice (Kalkman) Stout

Irene Alice (Kalkman) Stout was born February 21, 1927 in her folks home 10 miles South of Climax, Saskatchewan. She & her sister Ethel went to school about 4 miles from home until her folks moved to Turner, MT in 1939. They then graduated from Turner School in 1945. Teachers were scarce so both Irene & Ethel attended summer school at Northern Montana College and then taught school.

Irene taught at the Cherry Patch School 1945-1947 and then at the Savoy school until she married Del Roy Stout May l, 1948. They ranched in the valley by Savoy where they raised their 4 boys, Paul, Danny, Wade, and John. They also had land North of Savoy including the Stout homestead.

Del & Irene moved to Harlem in 1984. Dan & John are on the ranch now.

Irene has lived in the Little Rockies Retirement Center in Harlem since 2010. She enjoyed helping in the kitchen, opening & locking the doors of the building, and especially having coffee & playing cards with her friends.

She is survived by her children Paul(Karen) of Havre, Danny(Kathy) of Savoy, Wade(Cindee) of Gt. Falls, John(Debbie) of Savoy, grandchildren Ryan, Dani, Sahara, Leslie & Grant and many nieces & nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, February 13, 2023, at Hillside Cemetery in Dodson, MT. A reception will follow at the Senior Center in Harlem at 3:00 PM. Wilderness Funeral Homes has been entrusted with arrangements and services.



