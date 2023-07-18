Obituary: Irene Cook Wevley

Irene Cook Wevley, 74, was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother(gg). After a very short but tough fought battle with lung cancer, Irene’s time with us ended on July 15, 2023. She was born on August 29, 1948 in Conrad, Montana. After spending her young childhood years in the Sunburst area her family relocated to Cut Bank where she remained to be lifetime resident.

Irene loved reading and listening to music. You would need a library to fill up the number of books she has read. Some of her favorite musical artists include Neil Diamond, ABBA, and Cher. One of her favorite memories was going to a Neil Diamond concert and talked of it often.

She also loved planting and caring for her flowers in the summer, especially her rose bushes. Irene had an over-the-top love for the Holidays. Irene also enjoyed taking road trips to visit family. Her favorite ones were with her husband to Minnesota. Not only did she love visiting family in Minnesota, but Minnesota is home to her favorite NFL team, the Minnesota Vikings. She loved her team and wore purple and gold all football season.

With all Irene’s love, nothing can touch the love she had for her family. She always had time to listen, support, and show love to them all. Life will seem a little less bright without her love, encouraging little messages and emoji’s she sent.

She is survived in death by her husband, Gary Ellingson, (5) daughters, Tammy Smathers; Tina (Jason) Henry; Tonya (Danny) Burt; Tracy Kerwin; Tyleen (Benjamin) Marchion; 10 grandchildren, 16 (and counting) great-grandchildren, and her adorable fur-baby Wilfred. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



