Obituary: Irene Helen McNabb Johnson

Irene Helen McNabb Johnson was born in Frazer, Montana to Leo and Lottie (Lingle) McNabb. She was raised in and around Wolf Point.

While living in Nashua, she met her future husband, Marvin Johnson. They were married July 6, 1951, in Nashua. They moved back to Minnesota where Marvin was born and raised. Their oldest daughter Marlis was born in Roseau, Minnesota. Then they moved back to Montana for a few years, living in Butte and Cutbank. While living in Montana, Irene gave birth to Marlene, Beverly, and Leonard. They then moved to California, where Irene gave birth to Peter and Clyde. They moved back to Montana for a little while, and then back to Minnesota, where Irene gave birth to Lester, Barbara, and Charemon. They resided in Middle River, Minnesota, where they raised their nine children.

Irene was a very hard worker. She worked at Arctic Cat in Thief River Falls, Minnesota for several years. After the youngest daughter Charemon graduated from high school in 1986, they moved back to Great Falls, Montana, where she has resided for the past 37 years. She worked as a housekeeper at one of the hotels. She also cleaned several offices around town, and did babysitting, until she decided to retire.

Irene is survived by daughters, Marlene Babcock, Barbara (Alan) Herrig, Charemon (Don) Marney; sons, Leonard, Peter (Laurie), and Lester; grandchildren, Johnnie, Debbie, Dean, Lorrie (Mike), Melissa (Adam), Maral, Greg, Jacque (Terry), Alisha, Rhonda, Kirk, Michael (Amy), Lenny (Carolyn), Michelle (Todd), Leanne (Jimmie), Nathan (Jennifer), Veronica, Jared, Jason, Amy (Chris), Kenneth, David, Aaron (Sarah), Carrie, Amanda (Nicholas), Steven and Trace; step-grandchildren, Harvey (Vanessa), Adrienne, Trish; 86 great-grandchildren including some step-great-grandchildren; 42 great-great-grandchildren including some step-great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Curt Underdahl; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

