Obituary: Irene Lesmeister

Margaret "Irene" Lesmeister, 86, passed away into the Lords loving hands on November 24, 2023, with loving family by her side. Irene was born on December 6, 1936, in Great Falls, MT, to Willard and Stella Hartnell. Irene attended school in Great Falls, initially at Great Falls High and then she transferred to Great Falls Central Catholic High School her junior and senior years.

While working in the kitchen at the Colombus Hospital, she befriended a wonderful Catholic Nun, Sr. Theresa. It was Sr. Theresa that convinced Irene that she would make a wonderful and caring nurse. As the story is told, Sr. Theresa had the daunting task of convincing Irene's parents that this was a great opportunity and a wonderful career path. They finally agreed, which made Irene very happy.

After high school graduation in 1955, Irene enrolled in the Colombus School of Nursing, and graduated in 1958. She began an amazing journey working at the Colombus Hospital which spanned over three decades. She primarily worked the night shift, as she was excited to get paid time and half, and she loved every minute of it. From orthopedics, pediatrics, surgical, night house supervisor, hospice, home health and community outreach, Irene covered it all.

On June 14, 1958, Irene married her husband and best friend, Don Lesmeister. They raised four children and have resided in the same home for over six decades. Don passed away in September of 2020, not long after their 62nd wedding anniversary.

She is survived by her sons, Dennis and Donnie (PJ Sweeney); daughters, Terri and Kathy; 8 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.

