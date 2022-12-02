Obituary: Irene Munroe Young

Irene Munroe Young passed away on Sunday evening, November 27, in Great Falls, Mt. where she had been living the last few years. She was born in Great Falls on November 10, 1930 to Everett and Florence Munroe of Cascade, Mt. The family soon relocated to Dutton when the depression wiped out the sheep ranch. Irene graduated from high school in Dutton at the top of her class. She added one year of advanced education at the Ursuline Center in Gt. Falls.

On December 3, 1949 she married Robert Young, son of Harry and Viola Young of Power. They built a life on the East end of the Fairfield Bench near Power, where Bob, the kids, and a number of the grandkids graduated. She was a member of the Birthday Club and the Good Neighbor Club, both social clubs for the women so they could make the ties that bind a community together. She also helped with Sunday School, Bible School, and 4-H.

Early in their married life they did a lot of dancing at Power, Greenfield, and Bole. They loved to play cards, especially pinochle, and every Thursday night were regulars at card parties in Power or at the Neuman School, east of Power.

She often had animals in her house, kittens, piglets, calves and lambs, to be warmed from the frigid cold, but also a wide variety of wild animals, including a pet fox and pet raccoons. She loved tending to her garden and flowers, she always had a cat to love, and she almost always had a blue dog named Susie.

She is survived by her son Bob (Shirley), their daughters Jamie (Justin) Ball and Ashley (Jean) Dantica, and their 8 grandchildren. Ron and his children; Ron, Marc (Simone), Marcia, and Angie (John) Davis and his 10 grandchildren. Doug and his daughter Raechel Young (Alex Krenzler). Steve (Salley) and their children Darby, Whitney (Ty) Brewer, Gentry, and Cooper (Amanda), and one grandchild. Cliff (Colleen) and their children Kelsey (Wes) Seward, Clint, Sarah (Keith) Cowan , and Ethan (Lauren) and 7 grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website .

