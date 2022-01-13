Obituary: Irvin "Jim" Charles Heintzman

Irvin “Jim” Charles Heintzman, 92, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on January 7, 2022. Jim was born on December 6, 1929, in Glyndon, Maryland, to Irvin and Bertha (Peltzer) Heintzman. He joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at Keflavik Air Base in Iceland and at Malmstrom AFB. It was during this time, that he met the love of his life, Patricia Lench. The couple was married on June 1, 1952, and shared 69 years of marriage.

After leaving the United States Air Force, Jim became a Pipe Fitter for the Anaconda Copper Mining Company in Great Falls, where he rose to Shop Foreman during his 35-year tenure.

He hunted and fished with his sons and enjoyed the outdoors at their cabin in Lincoln. As a sports enthusiast, Jim was privileged to experience an insider’s view of college football whenever he attended games with his son, Greg, a broadcast producer for KPAX.