Obituary: Isabelle "Liz" Borst

Isabelle “Liz” Borst of Great Falls, MT passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the age of 72. She was born on November 1, 1950, in Climax, Saskatchewan to Clarence and Mae Henrikson. She grew up in Turner, Montana where her father farmed.

Liz married David Borst and moved to San Diego California where he was serving in the U.S. Navy. They had two sons, Bob and Tom.

After Liz and David divorced, she moved back to Montana for a short time before moving to Sheridan, Wyoming. There, she met and married Jim Westika. They enjoyed many years raising the boys before Jim suffered a heart attack.

Liz loved her grandchildren, traveling, gardening, her dogs, and Elvis Presley. She absolutely loved her job at High Gate Assisted Living Center. Her coworkers and the residents she cared for were like family to her. She took pride in her job and continued to work up until this May when she no longer could.

Liz had an adventurous side and created quite the bucket list of things to complete. The last thing on her list was a hot air balloon ride which she took in 2021. We will miss her sweet and spunky personality.

She is survived by her sons, Bob and Tom (Chelsea) Borst; siblings, Gertrude “Snooks,” Tom, Kim, and Smokey; grandchildren, Alexis (Mike) Turner, Chris (Alyssa) Borst, Sydney Borst, and Sage (Zaceri) Zarin; and great-grandchildren, Jackson and Bella Turner.

